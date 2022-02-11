(The Center Square) – Gov. Tate Reeves said a $25 million investment will be used to redevelop strategic sites through the state.
The governor announced the Site Development Grant fund will be made available by the Mississippi Development Authority, Appalachian Regional Commission, and the RESTORE Act in an effort to assist economic growth at shovel-ready sites throughout the state to attract new businesses.
“Shovel-ready sites are a top priority for companies seeking a new location,” Reeves said in the release. “By investing in these sites today, we are laying a foundation upon which companies can quickly locate, expand and create jobs for future generations of Mississippians.”
According to the release, the development authority awarded $1,637,983 for ready and premier sites through the Site Development program. Ready sites require 20 acres that can be developed, and the site must be a workable site within six months and have utilities in place within a year. Ready sites are eligible to receive up to $50,000 in funding.
Premier sites, according to the release, require 100 aces of land to be developed and have significant utilities already in place, and can receive up to $250,000 in funding. A labor force is also needed to attract the intended industry.
Ready sites that have been awarded funding include Cleveland-Bolivar Chamber of Commerce, which received $25,000 for environmental work at the Cleveland Industrial Park, and $50,000 was awarded to the Economic Development Authority of Jones County for drainage improvements at Howard Industrial Park.
Premier sites that have been awarded funding include $250,000 for the Community Development Foundation for construction of a building pad, expansion pad, and access road at The HIVE Business Park. Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission also received $250,000 for environmental work at Site No. 1 at Port Bienville Industrial Park.
“MDA commends each of these communities for taking the initiative to ensure their sites are competitive and ready to meet the unique needs of companies across a wide range of sectors,” MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp said in the release. “Mississippi is an ideal place to do business, and the further development of these industrial sites is yet another attribute we can add to our strong portfolio of competitive business advantages.”
The Site Development Grant program, according to the release, was established in 2021 to increase the state’s capacity for highly competitive industrial sites. The organization has committed more than $11 million to the program.
Sites earning funding include Belwood Industrial Park in Adams County, who received $1.825 million to complete levee construction and perform drainage improvements. Ceres Research and Industrial Interplex in Warren County, receive $1.268 million for stream mitigation, drainage improvements and water and sewer system upgrades.
RESTORE Act funding, according to the release, was granted to three projects, totaling $8.927 million for site development needs. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport was awarded $4.18 million for site development work, and the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission was awarded more than $2 million for engineering and design work at Site No. 13 at Stennis International Airport.