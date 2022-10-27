broadband cable stock photo
(The Center Square) – Expanding broadband access in rural Mississippi is the focus of a pair of new federal grants.

The ReConnect program will send $8.4 million to rural areas in Mississippi, U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, that will bring a fiber-to-the-premises network to 2,366 people, 67 farms, 34 businesses, and three educational facilities.

“People living in rural towns across the nation need high-speed internet to run their businesses, go to school and connect with their loved ones,” Vilsack said in a release. “USDA partners with small towns, local utilities and cooperatives, and private companies to increase access to high-speed internet so people in rural America have the opportunity to build brighter futures.”

In total, according to the release, $759 million will be deployed to bring high-speed internet to people living and working in 24 states. The funding stems from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allotted $65 billion to expand broadband, and make it more affordable, across the country.

Decatur Telephone Company, according to the release, is set to receive $6,161,331 to deliver high-speed internet to 1,251 people, 48 farms, 34 businesses, and one education institution in Newton County. The company will also use the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity and Lifetime programs.

A second grant totaling $2,336,547, according to the release, will be utilized by Sledge Telephone Company Inc. in Sunflower County to bring high-speed internet to 1,115 people, 19 businesses, and a pair of education facilities. The company will also utilize the Affordable Connectivity and Lifeline programs.

