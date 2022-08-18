(The Center Square) – A Mississippi woman has admitted to participating in a scheme to defraud the United States out of federal funding from a rent and utility payment program, just three days after the state ended its participation in the program.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi reports a judgment was entered against Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, for defrauding the government out of $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program dollars that were distributed under the CARES Act.
Court records show that Saffold filed false and fraudulent rental assistance applications with the Mississippi Home Corporation to receive assistance through the program. She has admitted, according to the release, of claiming to be a landlord for 12 people in an attempt to garner back rent and future rental assistance payments. She also tried to garner funds for nine other individuals. However, the scheme was discovered by the organization.
Saffold, according to the release, entered into a civil consent for $101,311.50 for damages and penalties in front of U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock last week.
“The CARES Act programs, particularly the RAMP program, were intended to help families struggling to maintain their housing because of the pandemic,” federal attorney Clay Joyner said in the release. “Unfortunately, far too many individuals like the defendant abused these programs for their own personal benefit.”
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said the state made the right decision to end the program.
“Not only did this program run astray of its original intent, but we saw an increasing number of potentially fraudulent applications,” Reeves said in a statement. “While some Democrat politicians lambasted our decision, the discovery of this fraud scheme further justifies terminating the program.”