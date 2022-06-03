(The Center Square) – Small businesses in Mississippi fall on the national average for being unable to pay their rent, Alignable reports in a new study.
Alignable, an online network company for small businesses that helps with lead generation, prospecting, offering referrals and relationships, conducted a survey with 5,321 small businesses in the United States from May 7-31.
In Mississippi, 33% of small businesses are facing rent delinquency, which is right at the national average, and increased by 3% from April, despite the national average climbing 5%.
However, Alignable reports, 34% of small businesses in the state are reporting paying higher rent than they were six months ago, which is 18% below the national average (52%). In addition, those business paying higher rent, 19% are paying 10% to 20% more, with 15% seeing their rent costs increase by more than 20%.
“Where the data gets more alarming for Mississippi-based businesses comes when we look at their recovery rate,” Chuck Casto, head of public relations for Alignable, told The Center Square. “Nationally, 31% of all small business owners say they have fully recovered (making as much revenue monthly now as they did prior to COVID).”
According to the survey, 18% of Mississippi small business said they have fully recovered from the pandemic, one of the lower recovery rates in the nation falling 13% below the national recovery rate.
Currently, Alignable reports, the national average of small businesses having trouble paying the rent sits at 33%. Of the surveys conducted, 29% of small businesses said they have fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and are matching or surpassing monthly revenues that were earned before the pandemic.
The industries, according to the report, that are having the hardest time meeting rent requirements are restaurants (41%), beauty salons (40%), retailers (40%), travel and lodging (36%), animal hospitals and shelters (34%), and construction (34%). Falling below the national average are the automotive industry (30%), events (30%), manufacturing (24%), and massage therapists (17%).
The rent crisis, according to the study, is worse among minority businesses as 56% were unable to afford their rent in May, which is a 20% increase from April. Thirty-one percent of women-owned businesses are having trouble making rent payments, while 27% of veteran-owned businesses continue to struggle.
But, as Alignable reported, only 35% of small businesses in the state have fully recovered from the pandemic, which is just 4% over the national average.