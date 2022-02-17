(The Center Square) – Nissan is planning a $500 million investment in Mississippi to produce electric vehicles, Gov. Tate Reeves said.
Reeves, making the announcement on Facebook, said the company’s new project will “support 2,000 jobs with more training, and while “these cars can be built anywhere in the world,” the state won the “global contest for quality work.”
Nissan officials joined the governor at the Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant to announce plans to construct two all-new, all-electric vehicles. The company, with this project, has invested nearly $4 billion into the state since 2003, according to a news release.
“For nearly two decades, Mississippians have kept our state at the forefront of the world’s automotive industry,” Reeves said in the release. “The announcement that Nissan Canton is shifting some production to EVs further positions Mississippi as a leader in this crucial economic sector. We are a top state for automotive leaders, and this significant investment by Nissan in the Canton facility lets the world know that we are open for business and our workforce is ready to take on these in-demand jobs in the future.”
The company is working to transform its operations in the state using top-of-the-line EV manufacturing technology that will support production of Nissan and Infinity electric vehicles. Production is set to begin in 2025, according to the release.
While production is three years away, the projects will work to give nearly 2,000 employees the skills needed at the Canton facility to ensure the jobs stay in the state, according to the release.
The announcement, according to the release, is part of the company’s Ambition 2030 plan and will keep the company in Mississippi.
As part of the project, the Mississippi Development Authority, according to the release, will aid with building upgrades, installing equipment, and providing workforce training. Madison County will also aid Nissan.
The facility employs 5,000 workers and has produced close to five million vehicles. The Altima, Frontier, Titan, and Titan XD models are produced at the facility.
“Today’s announcement is the first of several new investments that will drive the EV revolution in the United States,” Ashwani Gupta, chief operating officer of Nissan Motor Corporation, Ltd. said in the release. “Nissan is making a strong investment in Canton’s future, bringing the latest technology, training, and process to create a truly best-in-class EV manufacturing team.”