(The Center Square) – Growing Mississippi’s defense economy is the focus of a new strategic plan.
The Governor’s Office of Military Affairs, Gov. Tate Reeves announced, is working in conjunction with the Mississippi Defense Initiative and the University of Southern Mississippi on a plan to grow and strengthen the state’s defense economy.
“Mississippi is proud to be a leader in the defense industry,” the first-term Republican governor said in a release. “This new strategic plan is about laying the foundation for our state to compete for new and relevant defense investment. We want our research centers to develop military technologies, our manufacturing sector to produce them, and our military installations to deploy them. Mississippi and our economic engine stand ready to support our military in any way we can.”
According to the release, the plan was developed in order for the state to take advantage of trends in national defense and security. The documents also give the state an economic and community development guiding tool that focuses on growing the defense industry and strengthening defense communities in the state.
“Mississippi’s defense economy is a pivotal factor in our overall state economy, with 6.5 percent of our GDP coming from defense,” Haimes A. Kilgore, program director at the Mississippi Defense Initiative, said in a release. “To ensure continued growth in this sector, we must continue our state’s effort within the National Defense Strategy by continued investment in emerging technologies within our university research institutions that support our diverse defense sectors and work with military installations within Mississippi to improve the quality of life for service members and their families.”
Plans are already being implemented, according to the release, by partners around Mississippi that would foster even more cooperation in defense-focused communities that would aid in bringing in more defense projects.
According to the release, the plan was developed using input from academic stakeholders and local, state, and federal government representatives, along with defense-related industries. In addition, all branches of the military were included in planning.
The plan, according to the release, will focus on recommendations that would improve the state’s approach to the industry. The plan would feature the state continuing its work of bolstering communities that feature military installations, and market to defense-related industries. The plan would also place a focus on veteran employment.