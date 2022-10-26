(The Center Square) – Mississippi student learning has dropped significantly as the COVID-19 pandemic altered classroom learning, a new study of classroom learning reveals.
The Nation’s Report Card details learning losses in math and reading among fourth graders and eights graders, using results from the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress figures from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics.
The report, according to the release, details a decline in both math and reading among Mississippi students.
In math, fourth graders scored 234 out of a possible 500 points and were nearly 8 points off the national average. Of those students, 74% scored at or above basic, 32% came in at or above proficiency, and 4% scored at the advanced level.
In 2019, the state scored 240 overall, with 84% of students at or above basic proficiency, 38% scoring at or above proficient level, and 6% coming in at advanced level.
For reading, Mississippi scored 217 with 63% of students coming in at or above basic proficiency, 31% scoring at or above proficient level, and 6% finishing in the advanced level.
In 2019, the state scored 219, with 65% of students at or above the basic level, 32% at or above proficiency, and 6% at the advanced level.
In eighth grade math, students scored 266 out of a possible 500 points, with 54% of students being at or above the basic level, 17% scoring at or above the proficient level, and just 2% learning at the advanced level.
In 2019, the state scored 274, with 62% of students at or above the basic level, 24% at or above the proficient level, and 5% at the advanced level.
In reading, eighth graders scored a 253 with 63% of students at or above the basic level, and 22% at or above the proficient level, and just 2% at the advanced level.
In 2019, the state scored 256, with 67% of students at or above the basic level, 25% at or above the proficient level, and 2% at the advanced level
The report also details learning gaps among racial backgrounds.
In math, fourth grade boys scored 235 while girls scored 232. White students scored 245, while Black students scored 220, and Hispanic students scored 239.
For reading, girls scored 223 while boys scored just 212. White students scored 230, Blacks scored 204, and Hispanics scored 214.
In eighth grade math, boys scored 266 and girls scored 265. White students scored 282, Black students scored 252, and Hispanic students scored 260.
In reading, girls scored 257 compared to boys scoring 249. White students scored 267, while Black students scored 240, and Hispanic students scored 247.