(The Center Square) – Mississippi's barber board may be in for a fade.
The Mississippi Center for Public Policy said a new report emanating from the state Legislature’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee includes recommendations for dissolving the Mississippi Board of Barber Examiners and Cosmetology Board.
The think tank called the report “great news” as the state “has more restrictive practices in place” that limit the number of barbers compared to other states.
The report, according to the release, claims the board “is not very good at what it does” and that examination practices “are not very effective” at evaluating a barber candidate’s effectiveness.
According to the release, fewer than four of 10 applicants were approved for licenses last year and that group said it feels the board only exists to limit the number of barbers operating in the state.
The think tank reports the Barber Examiner Board conducted just 191 inspections of the 2,134 barber shops and schools in Mississippi this year.
“If the vast majority of barbers could cope without an inspection, why have an inspection board at all?” the think tank wrote.
The Mississippi Center for Public Policy, according to the release, said that if the barber and cosmetology boards are erased it could be a greater “realization that things do not have to be that way.”
“If we can cope without a Barber board, we might not need dozens of other regulators and boards, such as the Charter School Authorizer board, whose main activity seems to be to say ‘no’,” the think tank wrote.
However, the think tank cited the state’s new universal licensing law as the main reason that state should consider reform.
“Change is coming, and hopefully, it will sweep away more than just the Barber Board,” the think tank wrote.