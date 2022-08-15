(The Center Square) – One state university in Mississippi is educating teachers on how to implement a new computer science angle into core subjects when school begins this fall.
More than 550 teachers are being trained by Mississippi State University as part of a $1 million state investment to give them the knowledge to implement computer science core principles when teaching core subjects.
The Mississippi Computer Science and Cyber Education Equality Act, which was passed into law and signed by Gov. Tate Reeves this spring, is being matched with $1 million in private funding from C Spire to educate 572 teachers on a required K-12 computer science curriculum that features strategies for computational thinking, cybersecurity, data science and robotics.
Center for Cyber Education Directory Shelly Hollis said the training encompasses hands-on training with robots, a full day of coding instruction, and a roadmap of classroom lessons for every grade level. The training program aligns with Mississippi College and Career Readiness classroom standards.
“Studies show that students make up their mind about what they are ‘good at’ by middle school,” Hollis said in a release. “If they haven’t had consistent, positive exposure to computer science during their elementary years, they may feel like they don’t belong in that space and are less likely to show interest in computing topics during middle school and beyond, making it much harder to recruit students into computer science fields.”
Reeves, taking to his official Facebook page, said the university is “making incredible strides with their Center for Cyber Education” and “have become a national leader in the field.”
According to the release, the university has partnered with the Mississippi Department of Education over the past decade to create computer science curricula that will be implemented in classrooms.
The program was conducted in Tupelo, Cleveland, Flowood, and Gulfport and was comprised of six teachers from each school district participating in the program. Those teachers will then train their colleagues on the methods learned that will be implemented in classrooms.