(The Center Square) – An economic impact of $250 million is anticipated with the expansion of a wood biomass producer, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.
The governor announced Enviva is planning to open a manufacturing plant in Stone County that will create 100 jobs and sustain another 250 indirect jobs as part of the company’s $250 million investment.
The plant will be in Bond and is the company’s fourth in the region. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 with a 2024 opening.
“Enviva’s decision to invest a quarter of a billion dollars and create 100 new jobs in Mississippi is another tremendous win for our state’s economy,” Reeves said in the release. “It’s further proof that Mississippi is a prime location for manufacturing. I’m incredibly proud that these wood pellets, produced right here by hardworking and skilled Mississippians, will be distributed, and used around the globe.”
Enviva, according to the release, produces sustainable wood bioenergy, and is the largest producer in the world for wood pellets. Wood pellets are a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels.
“Mississippi has been home to Enviva for more than a decade, since we began operating our first U.S. plant in 2010,” John Keppler, Enviva’s chairman and chief executive officer, said in the release. “Over the years, Enviva has worked closely with state and local officials, delivering new investments, positive economic impact and strong support for the local communities.
“Our new plant in Bond is an integral part of Enviva’s growth strategy, which includes doubling production capacity over the next five years as we work to meet the growing global demand for our renewable products that help our customers around the world facilitate the energy transition and displace fossil fuel inputs to decarbonize difficult to abate industries.”
Keppler said the “need” for the company’s products “has never been greater.”
The company, according to the release, has manufacturing plants in Amory and Lucedale and a deepwater marine terminal in the Port of Pascagoula. The terminal is a shipment point for the company to send products to Europe and Asia.
The Mississippi Development Authority, according to the release, has assisted with site development and public infrastructure needs on the project. Enviva will also participate in the state’s Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is open to companies creating jobs above the average annual wage in the state or county of operation.
Stone County and Wiggins, along with the county’s utility authority, are involved in the project.
While the company does not own forestland, according to the release, it works with companies that meet Enviva’s strict sustainability program for the state’s forests, which cover 72% of the state.
The company works to only receive lumber from responsibly managed forests and will not use wood from forests being phased out of forest use.