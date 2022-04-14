(The Center Square) – A new law preventing illegal immigrants from voting in Mississippi is now on the books, Gov. Tate Reeves said.
The governor announced on his Facebook page that he has signed House Bill 1510 that provides for anyone who registers to vote in the state be verified that they are an American citizen.
“Mississippians have spoken loud and clear,” Reeves said. “They demanded that we take action to ensure the integrity of our elections. Today, we are doing exactly that. I am signing legislation that takes further steps to ensure only American citizens are voting in our state’s elections and determining our representatives.
“The foundation of our republic is the strength of its electoral process. We must have well-defined guard rails in place that Americans can trust to create a functioning government that acts in their best interest.”
Under the law, for anyone who submits a voter registration application, it is to be entered into the statewide Elections Management System in order to be compared with driver’s license information with the Department of Public Safety.
If a person does not have a driver’s license, they have up to five days to provide proof of citizenship and the registrar will check with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements to verify the person’s status.
“The right to vote is sacred and it must be protected,” Reeves said. “The only individuals who should determine American policy are American citizens. House Bill 1510 takes the extra step of verifying voter registrations.
“Accountability matters.”
By signing the bill, Reeves said, more funding will go to counties to administer elections and preserve election integrity.
“We are investing in the security of our elections, and in doing so we are working to ensure that Mississippians can have faith in our Democratic process,” Reeves said. “No one will be denied the ability to cast a ballot.”