(The Center Square) – Mississippi’s top elected officials are championing a U.S. Supreme Court decision in a case centered on personal safety and gun rights.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in favor of the Second Amendment in a New York case, overturning a state law that required residents to provide cause for needing a permit to carry a gun in public.
In the decision, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the court “recognized” the Second and Fourth amendments that “protect the right of an ordinary, law-abiding citizen to possess a handgun in the home for self-defense.”
Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch lauded the Supreme Court for upholding citizens protections under the Second Amendment.
Reeves tweeted, “The Supreme Court has recognized what Mississippi has known all along: that individuals have a right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”
The Supreme Court has recognized what Mississippi has known all along: that individuals have a right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.This is a major win for the Second Amendment and the preservation of our Constitutional rights!
The governor also called the decision “a major win” for the Second Amendment and “the preservation of our Constitutional rights!”
Fitch also called the decision a victory for law-abiding gun owners, in addition to preserving rights guaranteed under the Second Amendment.
“The justices have clarified the standards that lower courts should use in addressing laws that come into conflict with the Second Amendment,” Fitch said in a statement. “As Justice Thomas wrote in the majority opinion, prior precedents are clear that the Second Amendment is itself the product of a balancing of interests. When courts engage in additional balancing tests, they risk elevating their own evolving views or the views of the Legislature above the Constitutionally protected rights of the people.”
In handing down the decision, the Supreme Court said that New York was invoking too stringent requirements that fell out-of-bounds with previous court rulings pertaining to the Constitution.
Fitch pointed out that crime is at an all-time high across the country and self-defense efforts are understandable.
“New York’s law denied them the ability to protect themselves from harm,” Fitch said. “The Court’s thorough opinion today should help law-abiding gun owners to better enjoy their personal safety, security, and peace of mind.”
According to the release, a New York resident would only have been permitted to obtain a carry permit if they could demonstrate a quantifiable need.
Fitch, according to the release, in 2021, along with 23 other state attorneys general, filed an amicus brief that supported a petition for certiorari as part of a coalition of 26 state attorneys general filing an amicus brief on the merits of that case.
“The widespread adoption of judge-made, interest-balancing tests has introduced incoherency into the jurisprudence of the Second Amendment and undermined the liberty that the Amendment guarantees,” Fitch said.