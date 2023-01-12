(The Center Square) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves this week ordered banishment of the TikTok app from state-owned mobile devices and the state's network.
Mississippi is the 17th state to give the social media platform the boot, following Ohio in banning the app from from all taxpayer-owned mobile devices this week.
President Joe Biden late last month approved a TikTok ban from U.S. government phones.
The governor sent a letter to state agency and department heads that ordered TikTok and any other platform created by Chinese-based ByteDance Ltd. be removed from state-issued mobile devices, laptops and other wireless devices by Jan. 31. The governor did make an exception for law enforcement-related purposes.
"It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S. intellectual property and Americans’ personal information. It’s a major threat to our national security and critical infrastructure, costs the U.S. economy hundreds of billions annually, and jeopardizes American jobs," Reeves said in a news release. "Mississippi isn’t going to sit around waiting for the Chinese Communist Party to steal our state government data, and that’s why I issued this directive.
"It will help us better protect our state’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure."
The governor also instructed the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services to block the app from the state's network.