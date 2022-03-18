(The Center Square) – The number of new unemployment claims in Mississippi is falling, mirroring the national trend, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The department released its latest Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report, and across the nation a decrease of 15,000 claims were recorded from the previous week. The nation saw 214,000 new claims filed.
The department set the four-week moving average of new claims at 223,000, which is a decrease of 8,750 from the previous week, according to the report.
For the week ending March 12, Mississippi saw a drop of 30 advance claims with 816, compared to the previous week’s total of 846. For insured unemployment ending the week of March 5, the state saw a drop of 870 claims from 4,633 the previous week to just 3,763 for the week ending March 5.
The state, according to the report, did have one extended benefits claim filed the weeks of Feb. 19 and 26.
For the week ending March 5, the state had 846 initial claims filed, which was an increase of 79 from the previous week. However, that was a 6,557 claim drop from the previous year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the week ending Feb. 26 for insured unemployment. Mississippi recorded 4,663, which was a drop of 113 from the previous week and 26,350 from the same week last year.