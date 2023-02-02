(The Center Square) — Mississippi’s tourism project incentive program could end this summer if two bills in the Mississippi Legislature aren’t signed into law by Gov. Tate Reeves.
Both Senate Bill 2695 and House Bill 396 would extend the sunset clause (known as a repealer) to 2027 (Senate bill) or 2026 (House bill). The House Ways and Means Committee attached a reverse repealer that prevents the bill from being signed into law and will give them more time to work on the bill.
The Senate bill is sponsored by state Sen. Lydia Graves Chassaniol, R-Winona, while the House bill is sponsored by state Rep. Rob Roberson, R-Starkville. The Senate bill is already on the calendar; the House bill is not.
The deadline for passage out of the originating chamber is Thursday of next week.
The Tourism Project Sales Tax Incentive Fund redirects sales taxes paid at a tourism project back to the developer to cover a percentage of the construction costs. The developer can receive 80% of the eligible sales tax paid by the property for 15 years or until those collections add up to 30% of the project’s construction costs.
According to the latest report from the Mississippi Development Authority, officials have approved $454 million in incentives since 2013, but have only issued $32 million in payments. The biggest amount, $210 million, is earmarked for a new development on the site of the old Broadwater Resort in Biloxi; there's been no construction since the 2020 announcement.
The biggest existing project that used the sales tax incentive is the Outlets of the MidSouth in DeSoto County. Developers have received $26.6 million out of $28.7 million authorized for the project.
A 2020 economic report by the University Research Center, which is part of the Institutions of Higher Learning, showed that taxpayers might be losing money on the deals.
“The principal concern associated with this incentive is that the perceived costs (the value of the tax rebate) is understated and perceived benefits (additions to state general fund revenue) are overstated,” the report said. The authors also found that the projects hadn’t drawn much spending from out-of-state customers, which was one of the big justifications for the incentive.
“Most of the purchases are made using dollars that were already here; dollars that were already going to be spent at another attraction or retailer anyway,” the report said.