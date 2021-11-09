(The Center Square) – Mississippi will receive $3.3 billion in federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to information from President Joe Biden’s office.
The House passed the bill late Friday, 228-206. Democrat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Jackson was the only congressman from Mississippi to vote "yes."
“I am proud to be the only congressman in the state of Mississippi to vote for H.R. 3684, the Infrastructures and Jobs Act,” Thompson said in a tweet. “Our water system, roads and bridges, and public transit will be repaired and restrengthen like never before.”
The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the Magnolia State a grade of D+ on infrastructure and about 1,386 of the state’s bridges need repair, according to information from the White House.
“Since 2011, commute times have increased by 5.6% in Mississippi and on average, each driver pays $637 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair,” White House officials said.
Mississippi will receive $225 million to improve the bridges, according to the White House.
The bill allocates $429 million over the next five years to improve water infrastructure in the state.
Another $223 million is coming to the state to improve public transportation. The White House estimated that 41% of Mississippi’s transit vehicles are “past useful life.”
The state will also receive:
• $51 million over five years for electric vehicle charging stations;
• $19 million to protect against wildfires;
• $16 million for cyberattack protection;
• $99 million over the next five years to improve the state’s airports.
Mississippi, like the other 49 states, is receiving $100 million to improve broadband access. At least 531,000 Mississippians are without coverage, according to the White House.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said the infrastructure bill will increase the federal budget deficit by $256 billion over 10 years.
Congress now shifts its focus to the Build Back Better Act. A vote on that bill is expected later this month.