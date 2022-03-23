(The Center Square) – Teachers in Mississippi will be seeing significant pay increases if Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signs legislation sitting on his desk.
House Bill 530 passed out of both GOP-led chambers of the Legislature in the past week and would create a pay scale for teachers that would be determined by classroom experience and educational degrees and certifications. The bill would go into effect upon Reeves’ signature.
The measure passed the Senate on Thursday with a 51-0 vote, with one member absent from voting, and the House on Tuesday with a 118-4 vote. Teacher pay raises has been a focus of the governor through his time in office, Reeves said in a Facebook post.
House Speaker Phil Gunn told Mississippi Public Broadcasting the bill puts the state above the national average.
“We passed a bill that puts the starting pay beyond the national average, beyond the Southeastern average which is something that everyone had believed would allow us to recruit and retain teachers,” Gunn told the outlet. “We are very pleased that the plan that we put forward was the plan that was ultimately adopted.”
Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann told the news outlet, “It’s something the teachers really have needed for a long time. I’m thrilled to death that they passed it.”
Under the bill, “An Act to Create Strategically Accelerating the Recruitment and Retention of Teachers (START) Act of 2022,” an increase in the base of teacher pay in the state, along with a supplement of $6,000 would be paid to speech pathologists and audiologists, counselors, and athletic trainers who are nationally board certified. The bill would also increase minimum salary for teacher assistants.
For the 2022-23 school year, and subsequent years, a teacher with zero classroom teaching experience would be paid between $43,000 and $45,608, depending on educational experience such as a master’s degree. The salary structure increases with years of classroom experience and degrees earned.
A teacher with five years’ experience would earn between $43,625 and $47,900, and a teacher with 10 years’ experience would earn between $44,850 and $51,960. A teacher with 20 years’ experience would earn between $49,800 and $59,900; a teacher with 30 years’ experience would earn between $56,810 and $69,900; and the cap for teachers with 35 years or more experience is set between $59,285 and $73,870.
Shanderia Minor, who serves as public information officer with the Office of Communications and Government Relations, said the average increase for Mississippi teachers will be roughly $5,100 under the bill.
The state’s Board of Education, under the bill, has the authority to adopt and amend rules and regulations that would be necessary to establish, administer, and maintain the system.
According to the National Education Association, Mississippi currently ranks 44th in the nation with an average starting salary of $36,543 and ranks 51st in the country with an average salary of $46,843.
The state’s average starting salary is lower than Alabama, which pays $41,028; Louisiana, which pays $41,747; and slightly higher than Arkansas’ $35,201.
Mississippi’s average salary is lower than Alabama, which pays $54,095; Louisiana, which pays $51,566; and Arkansas, which pays $50,456.