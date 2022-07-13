(The Center Square) – Tax revenue is flowing in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves says, to the tune of more than $1 billion.
The first-term Republican governor announced on Facebook that the Mississippi Legislative Budget Office is reporting tax revenue collections are far exceeding estimates, putting what Reeves terms “the best fiscal and financial shape” in state history.
For the fiscal year to date, Mississippi has collected $1.4 billion more, an increase of 24.58%, than what the Legislative Budget Office estimated at the end of the legislative session, according to the report. The month of June saw the state bring in $163.2 million, a 26.98% increase, more in tax revenue collections than what was estimated.
“Is Mississippi’s economy rolling?” Reeves asked on Facebook. “$1.456 billion in revenue estimate for fiscal year ending (June 30)! The best fiscal and financial shape in our state’s history – ALL because of YOU and our conservative approach to governing.”
Russ Latino, president of Empower Mississippi, a political think tank, praised the state for its tax collection efforts over the past two years.
“Mississippi finished the 2022 fiscal year more than $1.4 billion over the revenue estimate – an estimate which was, itself, far higher than normal,” Latino said. “This marks back-to-back years of revenues that have exceeded estimate by more than a billion dollars and adds to record reserves. Our state is well positioned to deliver on the historic tax relief passed this legislative session, continue funding the services Mississippi taxpayers rely upon, and weather any economic uncertainty associated with inflation and looming fears over recession so long as we spend responsibly.”
Breaking down revenues for the month of June, the state brought in $28.6 million over the estimate for the month, according to the report. The state brought in $309.8 million over the estimate for the fiscal year. The previous year the state was $309.3 million above the estimate of actual collections.
For individual income tax, the tax brought in $38.2 million more in June than what was estimated, and $616 million over the estimate for the year, according to the report. The previous year the state brought in $273.4 million more than the estimate of actual collections.
For corporate tax, Mississippi’s collections for the month of June were $81.8 million above estimates, and $364.6 million over the estimates for the year. The previous year saw the state bring in $9.4 million more than the estimate of actual collections.
The use tax, according to the report, saw a drop of $3.5 million below estimate collections for June, and were $43.7 million above the estimate collections. The prior year the state was $43.7 million above estimate collections.
The state was $5.3 million above estimates for the month of May, according to the report, and stood at $49.1 million above the estimated collections for the fiscal year. For the prior year, Mississippi was $15.4 million above estimated actual collections.