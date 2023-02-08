(The Center Square) — Mississippi's Republican U.S. senators and three Republican House members criticized President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, primarily taking aim at inflation, energy prices, crime and national security issues.
The state's lone Democrat in Congress, however, expressed pleasure with the administration and its work.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, said "President Biden's policy of investing in America is clearly working. His leadership has protected America's businesses and guided us through the COVID-19 pandemic."
Republicans were having none of it.
U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker said on a Twitter video that "After two years in office, it is clear to most Americans that President Biden is failing the American people. Take, for example, the economy. At the start of his term, America was poised to roar back to life after two tough years of the pandemic."
"This president decided to double down on the COVID policies," Wicker says in the post. "He passed a $1.9 trillion tax and spending spree, all without a single Republican vote. Economists, even in his own party, warned that doing so would be like pouring gasoline on a fire and now the American people are watching the economy burn."
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said in a statement that Biden needed to abandon his "my way or the highway" style of governance and truly work with Republicans "to turn the country around and restore a sense of security that we expect as citizens of this great nation."
"Do we feel secure when we see our strong military subjected to political correctness as our adversaries grow emboldened enough to float a spy balloon across the country?" Hyde-Smith said. "Do we feel secure when we’re forced to ask tyrants in Iran, Venezuela, and elsewhere for oil while our Strategic Petroleum Reserve is sapped and American energy production restricted?"
First-term Rep. Mike Ezell counterpointed the key parts of Biden's speech, which included a call for unity, a ban on so-called assault weapons, immigration reform that includes an amnesty for people living in or entering the country illegally and codifying Roe v. Wade.
"Biden's spin: 'We now have a record number of personnel working to secure the border,'" Ezell said on Twitter. "The truth: More than 1.2 million illegal immigrants have made it into the US since Biden took office."
Rep. Trent Kelly said on Twitter that the cost of living has gone up 13.7% and that the U.S. price per gallon for gasoline is at an all-time high. He also said there have been 4.5 million encounters with migrants at the country's border and that spending was out of control.
In a video posted to Twitter, Rep. Michael Guest said that the president failed to offer solutions to bring down energy costs, rising consumer costs and curb the rise of violent crime.
"America is strong, but under the policies of this Administration, the state of our union is not," Guest said.