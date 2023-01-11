(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted at its monthly meeting on Tuesday to approve rate hikes for Entergy and Mississippi Power customers.
The commission also rejected one of the increases sought by Entergy.
The commission approved Mississippi Power's request for a $6 per month rate hike related to fuel costs, with $3.02 that will be applied to February bills and $2.98 applied for the June bills. PSC Southern District Commissioner Dane Maxwell was the lone no vote, with Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley and Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey voting to approve it.
The three-member body, which regulates the state’s two investor-owned electricity companies, telecommunications and water and sewer utilities, also approved a 67-cent per month increase related to Entergy Mississippi’s costs as a participant in the MISO regional transmission organization.
"We have an open inquiry with the commission when it comes to Entergy’s participation in MISO," Presley said. "There are some positives and some negatives."
He also said that during a severe winter storm in 2021, the state’s utilities were able to produce a surplus of generation capacity, but Entergy customers in the southwest part of the state faced rolling blackouts due to being "attached at the hip to an independent system operator."
The commissioner also said the commission’s power and others with utilities in RTOs have been reduced since they’ve been "married up or marrying down."
The PSC passed a smaller rate credit related to Entergy’s cost savings from its participation in MISO that reduced the previous credit to customers from 42 cents to 37 cents per monthly bill. Presley said that credit reduction amounted to a rate hike.
The commission also approved a 23-cent per month rate hike that would allow Entergy to recover costs from broadband expansion and replacing 1,300 wooden transmission poles with more resilient steel ones. The company says it will replace 850 to 900 wooden poles this year.
The rejected rate hike by Entergy would’ve added up to $1.01 per kilowatt hour which the company justified by an increase in costs.
Presley and Maxwell voted against it, with Bailey voting for the increase.