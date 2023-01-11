(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted at its monthly meeting on Tuesday to approve some rate hikes and credit reductions for Entergy's customers in Southwest Mississippi.
The three-member commission also rejected one of the increases sought by Entergy and tabled another for Mississippi Power for further discussion. The changes to Entergy's rates add up to a 91 cents per month increase for a 1,000 kilowatt hour customer.
The commission voted unanimously to defer Mississippi Power's request for a $6 per month rate hike related to fuel costs, with $3.02 that would've been applied to February bills and $2.98 applied for the June bills.
The commission by a 2-1 vote declined to approve Entergy's request for a 10 cent per 1,000 kilowatt hour customer per month increase related to a buyout of Entergy Arkansas' stake in Grand Gulf Nuclear Station's generation capacity.
The PSC, which regulates the state’s two investor-owned electricity companies, telecommunications and water and sewer utilities, also approved a 63-cent per month decrease in a credit related to Entergy Mississippi’s costs as a participant in the MISO regional transmission organization.
"We have an open inquiry with the commission when it comes to Entergy’s participation in MISO," Northern District Commissioner Brandon Presley said. "There are some positives and some negatives."
He also said that during a severe winter storm in 2021, the state’s utilities were able to produce a surplus of generation capacity, but Entergy customers in the southwest part of the state faced rolling blackouts due to being "attached at the hip to an independent system operator."
The commissioner also said the commission’s power and others with utilities in RTOs have been reduced since they’ve been "married up or marrying down."
The PSC passed a smaller rate credit related to Entergy’s restructuring that reduced the previous credit to customers from 42 cents to 37 cents per monthly bill. Presley said that credit reduction amounted to a rate hike. Presley was the lone no vote on the matter.
The commission also unanimously approved a 23-cent per month rate hike that would allow Entergy to recover costs from broadband expansion and replacing 1,300 wooden transmission poles with more resilient steel ones. The company says it will replace 850 to 900 wooden poles this year.