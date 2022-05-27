(The Center Square) – Mississippi was in the middle of the pack of a recent independent analysis examining foreclosure filings at the conclusion of the first quarter of 2022.
ATTOM Data Solutions, an Irvine, Calif.-based firm specializing in property and real estate information, recently compiled a report on foreclosure filings and related data through its RealtyTrac subsidiary.
The analysis comes with foreclosures are on the rise across the U.S. as pandemic-induced pauses have lifted.
According to the RealtyTrac-ATTOM compilation, Mississippi in the first quarter of 2022 recorded a total of 433 foreclosure filings, equating to a rate of one in every 3,048 housing units across the state.
The data resulted in a No. 33 ranking in the analysis.
Within Mississippi, foreclosures have been trending upward since the heaviest of the COVID-19 lockdowns ceased. According to RealtyTrac-ATTOM, foreclosures rose 86.64%, year-over-year, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Mississippi was in line with most of the neighboring states in the analysis. Arkansas ranked No. 34, with 441 foreclosure filings and a rate of one in every 3,096 housing units across the state.
Other nearby states notched higher foreclosures in the first three months of this year. Alabama ranked No. 18, with a total of 1,143 foreclosure filings. The figure equated to one in every 2,002 housing units.
Elsewhere, Tennessee ranked No. 28, with 1,084 foreclosure filings and a rate of one in every 2,797 housing units. Louisiana ranked No. 22, with 907 foreclosure filings and a rate of one in every 2,286 housing units.
Across the U.S., Illinois was the state with the highest number of foreclosure filings (6,861) in the first quarter of 2022, while South Dakota was at the bottom, with 22 on record.
Rising foreclosure filing rates have occurred throughout the U.S. as 2022 progresses, though the figures are still below pre-pandemic rates.
“Foreclosure activity has continued to gradually return to normal levels since the expiration of the government's moratorium, and the CFPB's enhanced mortgage servicing guidelines,” Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM, said in a statement.
CFPB is an acronym for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Referencing comparable foreclosure filing rates before COVID-19’s onset, Sharga said, “Even with the large year-over-year increase in foreclosure starts and bank repossessions, foreclosure activity is still only running at about 57% of where it was in Q1 2020, the last quarter before the government enacted consumer protection programs due to the pandemic.”