(The Center Square) – Mississippi scored 82 of a possible 100 points in the latest fiscal transparency report from watchdog Truth in Accounting (TIA).
The organization evaluates the states on eight standards. The 2021 report is based on data from FY20.
The Magnolia State is one of 22 states recognized for “providing the public with candid and transparent information about their government’s fiscal health,” according to a news release from the organization. Mississippi was given a score of 88 last year.
The state received all of the 50 points allowed for receiving a “clean opinion from an independent auditor, a standard met by 36 other states, according to the report.
Mississippi was awarded just two out of 10 points for timeliness, which measures if the audit is published within 100 days of the end of the government’s fiscal year. No state met this standard, according to TIA.
The state also received just two out of five points for the use of an independent auditor and two out of five points for assessing the net pension liability on the same date as their annual report.
Most states did not reveal their current pension liability amounts, according to the report.
The scores are worse than previous years, which could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic and relief funds including the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security ACT, or CARES, which presented challenges with audits for some, according to the organization.
“Every state received funds from the CARES Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted weaknesses that existed in states’ unemployment insurance,” the report said. "These weaknesses caused several states to receive poor audit opinions.”
While the CARES Act posed challenges this year, states have struggled in the past with providing information about their finances.
“We have seen reporting efforts hampered in the past by conflicts of interest, out-of-date information, and tardy publication,” TIA founder and CEO Sheila Weinberg said in a news release.