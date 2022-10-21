(The Center Square) – Grants totaling $4.5 million will be coming to police officers in Mississippi.
Republican Mississippi U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services program will be doling out $3 million in funds to seven school districts for the School Violence Prevention Program and another $468,367 in the Community Policing Development Program throughout the state.
“These federal grants will help districts across Mississippi improve security and coordination with law enforcement,” Wicker said in a release. “I look forward to seeing these funds enacted and a safer future for our state’s students.”
Hyde-Smith said that as crime rates rise across the country, “local law enforcement, including those assigned to protect schools, face unrelenting pressures.
“These COPS grants are intended to help ease those burdens and promote safer communities.”
Grant funding, according to the release, can be used for coordination with local law enforcement; security enhancements; emergency preparedness and technology upgrades; and other actions that are designed to improve school security.
According to the release, Chickasaw County and Lauderdale County school districts will receive $498,744; Union County School District will receive $495,753; Hollandale School District will receive $468,750; Yazoo County School District will receive $366,618; Leland School District will receive $346,500; and Newton City Schools will receive $339,756.
The COPS Hiring Program, according to the release, is a competitive grant program that distributes funds to law enforcement agencies for hiring, or rehiring, career law enforcement personnel and deputies.
According to the release, Natchez will receive $768,319; Holmes County Consolidated School District will get $125,000; and Picayune will receive $124,150.
CPD grants, according to the release, will be used to sustain creative approaches to crime prevention and making communities safter. Jackson will receive $174,000; the University of Mississippi Medical Center will receive $160,000; Forrest County will receive $74,999; and Pearl Valley Water Supply District in Ridgeland will receive $58,000.