(The Center Square) – Federal rent and utility payments will be no more in Mississippi.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which provides up to 15 months free rent and utility payments, will come to an end Aug. 15.
The governor says the program incentivizes people to stay out of the workforce and the state is returning the money earmarked for the program.
“Mississippi isn’t afraid to make hard decisions to improve our workforce participation. That’s what we’re doing today,” Reeves said in a release. “This program has essentially become: If for whatever reason you can’t pay your rent or utility bill, taxpayers will pay them for you. Mississippi will continue to say no to these types of liberal handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce. Instead, we’re going to say yes to conservative principles and policies that result in more people working.”
Reeves said he has directed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program. However, applications that have already been submitted will be processed.
According to the release, the program was created to help residents who were facing hardships as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the state claims the “second tranche of funding has strayed widely from the program’s original purpose and intent” due to it no longer requiring residents to prove they can’t pay their rent or utility bills.
Reeves, according to the release, said the state is in its “best fiscal and financial shape in the state’s history,” and there are enough jobs in Mississippi to employ every resident.
Jameson Taylor, who serves as president of the Center for Political Renewal, said he was excited about the announcement.
“Well, Mississippi is literally the poorest state in the country and is going to send back the federal rental assistance money because we’ve figured out welfare doesn’t make you rich,” he said.
Taylor said the issue is with what he calls “shadow welfare” and that able-bodied adults in Mississippi are not working which directly leads to the state being poor.
“We would like to see more people get back to work,” Taylor said. “The exciting thing about Governor Reeves’ announcement is by ending the program we will see more people get off of the ‘shadow’ welfare program, get jobs and support their families and turn their lives around.”
Taylor said Reeves is sending a clear message to the rest of the country.
“If the poorest state in the country can send back federal welfare money, that sends a message there is a problem,” Taylor said, saying the expansion of welfare programs across the country is keeping people poor.
“It is not the key to prosperity,” Taylor said. “Expanding welfare programs keeps people poor.”
According to the release, the governor touted the state as being 10th best in the country for handling the COVID-19 pandemic, said unemployment is the lowest in state history, and the drop in unemployment is 13th in the country.
Mississippi, according to the release, brought in $7.4 billion in tax revenue over the past fiscal year, which was an increase of $1.45 billion above the state’s estimate.
“Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency ended about eight months ago and we have continued pressing forward. It’s time our state returns to prepandemic policies,” Reeves said in the release.