(The Center Square) – The University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Blue Initiative is one of 60 finalists in the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge.
U.S. Secretary Gina M. Raimondo announced in a news release that the university’s plan was chosen to move on to the second round. The initiative is designed to provide transformative investments into projects focused on economic equity, create good-paying jobs, and enhance global competitiveness.
“The Build Back Better Regional Challenge aims to supercharge local economies and increase American competitiveness around the globe,” Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said in the release. “The outpouring of interest in this program shows the demand for the Build Back Better agenda and the desire to not only create good-paying jobs, but also strengthen our country’s economic resiliency for years down the road.”
According to the release, finalists will compete in the challenge’s second phase, which will award 20 to 30 regional coalitions up to $100 million to utilize three to eight projects in an industry sector. A deadline of March 15, 2022, has been established for Phase 2. Phase 1 projects are awarded $500,000.
“This announcement is a great win for Mississippi," Dr. Shannon Campbell, USM Senior Associate Vice President for Coastal Operations, said in a news release on the university’s website. “It affirms that our collective work among our coalition and partners is rapidly transitioning the region toward a knowledge-based economy. This Phase 1 award provides technical support to finalize a detailed plan for the Phase 2 request due in March. We have to stay focused on positioning Gulf Blue as the ‘go-to’ location for the innovation-sector of the Gulf of Mexico.”
The Gulf Blue Initiative, according to information posted on the U.S. Department of Commerce’s website, would benefits Coastal Mississippi, and focus on water and the blue economy.
The project is designed, according to the narrative, to push economic growth via innovation and knowledge-based initiatives in the blue economy along the state’s coastline. The project aims to create high-way jobs in Science, Technology, English, and Math and light manufacturing while bringing together a coalition of partners to diversify the economy.
The project, according to the release, would serve an underserved and economically distressed population that has had seven major disasters recently impact the economy. The initiative is based on studies, reports, and strategic plans that focus on the blue economy.
The initiative has three goals, according to the release, in creating a culture of innovation and knowledge economy, establish a foundation for workforce development, and build a broad capacity for economic development in the region.
Partners in the project include Jackson State University, Mississippi Development Authority, Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport, Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Pearl River Community College, Mississippi Enterprise for Technology Inc., and the University of Southern Mississippi Research Foundation.