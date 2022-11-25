(The Center Square) – Mississippi dropped four places in a new report that details hospital safety.
In the latest fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked 22nd in the nation in hospital safety. In the spring report, Mississippi ranked 18th, when 35% of hospitals earned top scores.
The state had 29.3% of its hospitals earning an “A” grade in the newest report. Hospitals are graded by an expert panel of physicians who evaluate hospitals bases on process, structural and outcome measures. The grades also take into consideration factors such as a hospital’s effectiveness at managing risks, including infection, surgery complications, harmful events for patients, practice errors and adequate staffing.
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are assigned to nearly 3,000 general acute-care hospitals across the nation each year in the spring and fall. The measure of the score is divided into two sectors – process/structural measures and outcome measure with each accounting for 50% of the score.
According to the report, 12 hospitals in the state received an “A” grade, 11 earned “B” scores, and 17 received “C” scores. Just one hospital received a “D” grade, and there were no hospitals receiving a failing grade.