(The Center Square) – Mississippi is sending aid to Florida in the form of National Guard manpower.
With Hurricane Ian making landfall near North Captiva Island in Florida on Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tate Reeves, at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, approved an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request to make available 20 soldiers and airmen of the National Guard for emergency response mission in the Sunshine State.
"Florida has consistently been there for us in our time of need and I approved this deployment in order to assist in their emergency response efforts," Reeves said in a release. "All of Mississippi is praying for Florida amidst Hurricane Ian."
National Guard soldiers from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, which is based in Meridian, will join airmen from the 255th Air Control Squadron in Gulfport to travel to Florida for emergency relief efforts following the hurricane, according to the release.
A pair of CH-47 Chinook helicopters will be used by Bravo Company 1-111th for airlift support for critical supplies across Florida, while the 255th ACS will assist with technical communication support to state and local emergency services and military organizations.
The soldiers’ deployment, staging times and locations are determinate on weather conditions.