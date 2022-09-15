(The Center Square) – Relief is coming to businesses in Hinds County affected by the Jackson water crisis.
The U.S. Small Business Administration, Gov. Tate Reeves said, has approved a request for assistance to businesses who experienced economic losses stemming from near, or total, loss of water pressure in late August, following the flooding of the Pearl River, to be eligible for disaster loans.
"These low-interest loans will go a long way to support our Jackson businesses and help them make it through the ongoing water crisis," the Republican governor said in a release. "I'm committed to ensuring that we both restore clean water to the city and relieve the burdens of this crisis for Jacksonians."
Reeves made the request to the federal agency earlier this week, saying his administration “will continue to do everything it can to support them during this difficult time.”
The plant, according to previous reports, experienced catastrophic failure. Water is supplied from the plant to Jackson and surrounding communities, and the loss of water pressure “put the health and safety of residents and businesses and putting them in the most peril.”
According to the release, businesses will be eligible for Economic Injury Disaster loans. Included are Claiborne, Copiah, Madison, Rankin, Simpson, Warren and Yazoo counties. The loans are designed to help small businesses and nonprofit groups to meet financial obligations.
Businesses during the crisis, according to the release, were unable to serve, clean, cool, or sanitize due to a lack of running water. Many either suffered significant losses or shut down until the water pressure returned.
Businesses have until June 14, 2023, to complete loan applications. Those wishing to apply can do so online at the organization’s Disaster Loan website. Applicants can also call the customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.