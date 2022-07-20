(The Center Square) – An outdoors-focused stewardship board is getting four new members, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.
The Republican governor announced Wednesday afternoon that he has made four appointments to the Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. The board was created in April after Reeves signed House Bill 606, the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Act.
Dason Colin Maloney of Tupelo will represent the 1st Congressional District, and Van K. Ray of Yazoo City will represent the 2nd Congressional District. Drew Thomas St. John III of Madison will represent the 3rd Congressional District, and David Edward Holman of Bay St. Louis will represent the 4th Congressional District.
“The Lord blessed Mississippi with an abundance of natural beauty,” Reeves said in a release. “One of my top priorities will always be to conserve our parks, wetlands, and trails for future generations to enjoy and appreciate. I am confident that these individuals will help to do exactly that by effectively representing the state and steering the responsible investment of these funds toward impactful conservation efforts.”
The board will oversee, according to the bill, $10 million in state funding that can be spent on projects and programs that focus on the care and conservation of parks and rivers across the state. As appointed members of the board, according to the bill, they will receive per diem, including travel and necessary expenses pertaining to attending board meetings. The four will also receive mileage.
The bill also created an opportunity for Mississippi to capture millions in federal funding that the state can use to protect the environment, according to the release. Funds can be spent on state park improvements, public water and land restoration, expanding wildlife management areas, wetlands protections, forests, and expanding grasslands. Funds can be also expended on conservation education and improving recreation and trails.
Mississippi generates, according to the release, more than $8 billion in revenue each year and supports nearly 79,000 jobs.