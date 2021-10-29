(The Center Square) – Mississippi had $558 million in its rainy day fund for fiscal year 2021 and could survive 36.4 days on the money, according to an analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts.
The number represents 10% of the state’s general fund expenditures. The state’s rainy day fund balance was $510 million in fiscal year 2020 and $350 million in fiscal 2019.
The numbers are based on preliminary figures from the National Association of State Budget Officers recorded between March and May 2021. Mississippi is one of 28 states that increased savings in 2021, according to the report.
Mississippi ranks 21st in the report, which showed Wyoming at the top with a rainy day fund of $1.1 billion. Wyoming could survive off the fund for 301 days, according to the report.
The 50 states combined had $82.3 billion in estimated savings by the end of fiscal year 2021 and could run their governments on the funds for 24.8 days. The figures equal 8.1% of their total spending.
“Rainy day funds accounted for 65 cents of every dollar in estimated total balances for fiscal 2021, compared with 45 cents heading into the 2007-09 downturn,” the analysis said. “Ending balances, which make up the remainder of total balances, were historically high because of a surge of tax collections before both recessions. But ending balances fluctuate from year to year, so policymakers cannot count on them as cushions against future budget uncertainty to the degree that they can with rainy day funds, which are saved until policymakers decide to draw them down.”
Mississippi is continuing to see a surge in revenue, according to the latest figures from the Mississippi Legislative Budget Office. The state collected $103.5 million in September, which is nearly 20.5% more than estimated for the month. The year-to-date collections are 18.65% higher than estimates, according to the numbers.
Sales tax collections were 33% higher from July through September compared with the same period the previous year, according to the report.
COVID-19 vaccines and federal aid funneled to states through programs such as the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) have helped states add to their reserves and collect more revenue. More than $195 billion of ARPA funds were allocated to state coffers.