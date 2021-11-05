(The Center Square) – Mississippi has filed suit against the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate for federal contractors, the state’s attorney general said.
In a news release, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, calling the mandate “blatantly unlawful,” was joined by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in filing the lawsuit to stop the mandate in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.
“In an effort to check the box on universal vaccination,” Fitch said in the release, “President Biden has vastly overreached his authority, putting the jobs of one-fifth of the American workforce in jeopardy and violating vital principles, including state sovereignty, the rule of law, and religious liberty. The very fact that his own Administration is contradicting itself in directives carrying out his mandate is strong evidence of its lack of any foundation in fact or law. State Attorneys General asked the President to halt the mandate, and in the absence of any response, we are taking this legal action.”
In the suit, the states are asking the court to find the mandate unlawful as it was not authorized by Congress.
The attorneys general allege the mandate is in direct violation of the 10th Amendment, which encroaches on a state’s police power and without having Congress’ approval to take action, according to the release.
The lawsuit also claims the mandate would violate the spending clause that would ask contractors, and cooperating state agencies, to adhere to “highly ambiguous guidance applying to contractual relationships already in place.”
The attorneys general lawsuit also alleges the mandate fails to cite a reason for being implemented, and could cause an impact on the economy.