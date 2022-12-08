(The Center Square) – Compiling data for a statewide broadband map is the focus of a new initiative in Mississippi.
The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility has launched a new website that will be used to collect data such as internet speeds and availability across the state to produce an updated broadband map. The legislatively created office will use the data for broadband infrastructure expansion plans.
“Our office has been compiling data and working with a mapping consultant to prepare for the release of the FCC map in November,” Sally Doty, director of BEAM, said in a release. “We knew the initial map would not show a true picture of broadband service in Mississippi and our office is ready to engage in the challenge process so Mississippi will be fairly represented.”
BEAM, as the office is referred to, was created through enactment of House Bill 1029 earlier this year. The organizations works to expand broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved regions of the state.
“High-speed broadband access lays the foundation for improving education, bolstering economic development, and increasing access to medical care for Mississippians,” Gov. Tate Reeves said in a release. “This is why it is critically important that accurate maps are produced which properly recognize existing coverage and any gaps across our state.”
According to the release, the data collected will determine how much funding Mississippi will gain through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which uses criteria such as the number of unserved and underserved locations in Mississippi.
BEAM, according to the release, will use the data collection process from its website with other information to combat discrepancies in the federal map, which will be used in July 2023 to allocate funding to states. Mississippi, the organization said, is not properly reflected in the federal broadband access map.
The website will utilize a set of methods to evaluate internet speeds and features a survey about usage. Patrons will be able to tell the organization there is no broadband access and they are using cellular service to access the internet. The survey will not collect personal information.