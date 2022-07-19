(The Center Square) – One Mississippi county’s sheriff office is facing a lawsuit over withholding public records.
A journalist with Insider, Inc., who has retained counsel from the Mississippi Center for Justice, has taken the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office to court alleging the law enforcement agency withheld public records surrounding events that led to the deaths of three men who died in police custody or at the hands of the department’s’ officers.
The case was filed in Chancery Court in Rankin County, according to court documents. According to a release, the plaintiff is being represented by the Mississippi Center for Justice and attorney John F. Hawkins of Hawkins Law, P.C.
Paloma Wu, who is an attorney for the journalist and is employed by the nonprofit Mississippi Center for Justice, said the “law enforcement agency has refused” to turn over public records, including incident reports, “about the deaths of men they held or pursued.”
“The injury to Mississippians is twofold: loss of access to records belonging to the public, and loss of trust in an agency sworn to uphold the law,” Wu said in a news release.
Vangela M. Wade, who serves as president and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Justice, said the public is entitled to answers.
“Increased transparency about deadly law enforcement interactions improves police accountability, which in turn improves public safety for all Mississippians – and particularly Black Mississippians, who are more often victims of unjustified police violence," Wade said.
According to the release, the journalist from Insider Inc. asked for “incident reports” stemming from the deaths of Damien Montrell Cameron, Shannon Trevor McKinley, Cory Jackson and Robert Rushton. The men died while in the custody of deputies or “at the hands of RCSD officers.”
The sheriff’s office, according to the release, denied releasing three of the four reports to Insider Inc., claiming ongoing investigations were taking place.
Under Mississippi’s Public Records Act, according to the release, the law clearly states “all public records are hereby declared to be public property.” In addition, arguments citing an ongoing investigation pertaining to not releasing public records has come under fire from the state’s Ethics Commission over the years.