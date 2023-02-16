(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $63 million in broadband grants to several states, including $15 million for the state of Mississippi.
Mississippi's Uplink Internet LLC will receive the funds to build a fiber to the home network that will connect 2,340 people, 143 farms, 45 businesses and a public school to high-speed internet in Coahoma, Quitman and Tunica counties.
The other states receiving the funds include Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.
"Investing in high-speed internet is a fundamental part of our partnership with rural communities," USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said. "Connecting rural Americans with reliable internet brings new and innovative ideas to the rest of our country.
"Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris, USDA is committed to ensuring that the people who make up the rich tapestry in rural areas have every opportunity to succeed – and that people can find those opportunities right at home in their communities."
Mississippi's nonprofit electric power associations, also known as co-ops, will receive $158 million in federal loans to extend broadband service to new customers and add smart grid technology.
In 2019, the Legislature passed a bill that allowed co-ops to provide broadband service to their customers. A bill in 2022 that would've allowed municipal utilities to do the same died in committee in the House after passing the Senate.