(The Center Square) – A new workforce investment in Mississippi is expected to create 90 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said.
The governor announced on his Facebook page that Terberg Taylor Americas Group LLC will open a specialty vehicle manufacturing facility through a $15.9 million investment. The project is a joint venture between Taylor Group of Companies in Louisville and Royal Terberg Group of The Netherlands.
“Projects like this are a big reason why our state’s unemployment rate is at a record low and there’s a job available for every Mississippian who wants to work,” Reeves said on Facebook while announcing the project.
According to the release, the companies plan to establish a factory and work to construct a network for sales, after sales, and rentals of the terminal tractors made by Terberg.
“The Taylor Group of Companies and Royal Terberg Group global partnership is a testament to the strength and success of Mississippi-rooted companies,” Reeves said in the release. “Mississippi is a prime location for global partnerships. With the state’s low cost of doing business and market access with our ports and highways, transport of products – domestic and international – happens with ease.”
The companies plan to construct a facility on a scalable design that will allow it to meet production demand, and the first terminal tractor is expected to be completed late next year.
According to the release, the state’s Development Authority is assisting the companies with site preparation and various infrastructure needs, as is Lowndes County.
“Taylor has enjoyed our relationship with Terberg,” Robert Taylor, president and chief operating officer of Taylor Group of Companies, said in the release. “We are excited to bring these products and manufacturing to the U.S. and Mississippi. We look forward to this great adventure with these two great companies coming together as one in this joint venture.”