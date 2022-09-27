(The Center Square) – The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board has come under fire from a pair of public policy groups.
The board approved one charter school application at its Monday meeting, with the Mississippi Center for Public Policy and Empower Mississippi chastising the board for its lack of action.
Instant Impact Global Prep, which is scheduled to open in Natchez in the 2023-24 school year, was the lone charter school approved. Applications for Clarksdale College Prep, Columbus Leadership Academy and Resilience Academy of Teaching Excellence in East Tallahatchie and North Bolivar were rejected.
The school will educate 150 students in grades K-8, according to information contained in the board’s meeting agenda packet.
Douglas Carswell, president and chief executive officer of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, called the move “disappointing.”
"It is over a decade since the law was changed to allow charter schools in Mississippi," Carswell said in a release. "So far, we have eight charter schools in the entire state. At this rate, it would take a century or so before we get a critical mass of new charter schools."
Grant Callen, who serves as chief executive officer of Empower Mississippi, said the lone approval was a good move but other students across the state are being failed by the board.
“The approval of Instant Impact Global Prep by the Charter School Authorizer Board is a win for students in Natchez who will soon have another public education option,” Callen said in a release. “Unfortunately, students in other districts across the state, students who are equally deserving of education options, are being failed by an overly restrictive board approach that continues to deny the creation of new charter schools that desire to serve some of the most vulnerable children in Mississippi."
Instant Impact, according to the application submitted to the board, will teach students in Adams County a “rigorous Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math-infused curriculum that will provide students with a '4-Factor Foundation,' along with student engagement, cultural and civic responsibility, social-emotional development, and college-and-career-readiness."
Carswell went on to say the board “seems almost determined to reject new applications.”
“Any application that is not deemed perfect gets a thumbs down,” Carswell said in a release. "The fact that not every application is deemed perfect is not an acceptable excuse. The job of the Authorizer Board should be to work with applicants to ensure they are acceptable."
Callen said the applications before the board “more than surpassed the threshold to be approved.”
“We are heartened that three of the seven board members agreed with this perspective and remain hopeful that in the future a majority of the board will come to understand that creating more options for more students is an urgent imperative and their primary charge,” Callen said. “The children of Mississippi are depending on it.”