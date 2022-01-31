(The Center Square) – A bill that would require local candidates to report campaign finances to the Secretary of State's Office, which would then place them in an online database, has advanced out of a Mississippi House committee.
House Bill 33 would require all campaign finance statements, reports of contributions and expenditures, and other reports be filed online by the Secretary of State within one day of receipt to provide a more transparent view of candidates to the electorate.
Under the bill, which was filed by Rep. Timmy Ladner, R-Hancock, through the Accountability, Efficiency, and Transparency Committee, candidates for statewide and legislative district offices, in addition to county, municipal, and other local candidates, who make reportable contributions or expenditures in support or in opposition of a candidate or statewide ballot measure would be required to file campaign finance reports.
“I think everybody ought to be transparent,” Ladner said. “You can go online and look at my campaign report, and I think everyone else should be the same way.”
Lander said under the current system, in order to view a candidate’s campaign report at the local level, you have to visit the circuit clerk office at the county courthouse to see the report.
“I want them to be online for people to be able to search a database,” Ladner said. “If a county is small and doesn’t have a website, those reports would be filed with the Secretary of State and put on their website. I think we’ll be more transparent and have a better idea of where the money is coming down from to our local level. We will have an idea of who is contributing at that level.”
The Mississippi Center for Public Policy has called the measure a “good bill” under its grading system on its Legislative Tracker.
“I think the general principle should be that people should be able to see when it comes to elections who is spending what,” Doug Carswell, president and chief executive officer of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, said. “If you are able to put it online quickly, that means those running for office are accountable. In a free country, you should be able to contribute what you want. When it comes to running for office, I think people should be able to see who is paying for it.”
Currently under Mississippi law, only elected officials at the district, state, and federal levels are required to file campaign reports that can be viewed online, Ladner said.
“County, municipal, and local candidates don’t have to file online,” Ladner said. They just have to file at the courthouse and then ask the county circuit clerk for their report.”
If enacted, the bill would go into effect beginning with the 2023 election cycle.