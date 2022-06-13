(The Center Square) – Mississippi ranked No. 37 of all states in a recent analysis that looked at population shifts in 2020, reflecting a net deficit in residents at the conclusion of the pandemic-fueled year.
Wirepoints, an Illinois-based research and commentary organization, delved into outmigration and inmigration statistics throughout 2020 in its latest analysis. Internal Revenue Service data served as the backdrop for its findings.
According to IRS’ 2020 filings, Mississippi was one of 19 states to lose population. It shed 63,212 IRS filers in 2020 and gained 59,160 new ones, resulting in a net deficit of 4,052 people.
The amount of adjusted gross income funneled into Mississippi in 2020 also followed a similar downward trajectory.
According to the IRS data, $1.61 billion in adjusted gross income left the state in 2020, while $1.56 billion was brought in, resulting in a net deficit of $52.7 million.
Wirepoints’ findings come on the heels of 2020 U.S. Census data, which revealed Mississippi statewide lost 0.2% of its population between 2010 and 2019.
In recent years, various theories have been shared on what Mississippi officials can do to reverse the net outmigration trend. A news release from the University of Mississippi in February touched on the consequences of population loss.
“If you are wanting people to relocate here, you have to make rural spaces in Mississippi attractive to young folks,” Anne Cafer, director of the UM Center for Population Studies, said in a statement. “They want hospitals and good schools and broadband.”
According to the Wirepoints analysis, New York suffered the highest rate out of outmigration and adjusted gross income in 2020.
Wirepoints authors Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner in the report outlined the impact trending population outmigration can have on a state’s overall fiscal health.
“The problem with chronic outflows, like in the case of New York, is that one year’s losses don’t only affect the tax base the year they leave, but they also hurt all subsequent years,” Dabrowski and Klinger wrote. “The losses pile up on top of each other, year after year.”
Mississippi’s total 2020 population loss, according to the IRS findings, resulted in a 0.1% decline in year-over-year comparisons.
New York shed a total of 2.5% of its 2019 population the following year when all was said and done. Illinois, which lost the second-highest amount of its residents in the heaviest pandemic year, incurred population declines of 1.9%, followed by Alaska at 1.3%, California at 1.2% and North Dakota at 1%.
Most of Mississippi’s neighbors fared better in the 2020 analysis. The lone exception was Louisiana, which suffered a 0.5% decline.
Tennessee’s population increased 0.7% in 2020, while Arkansas and Alabama’s populations each increased 0.3%.
Across the U.S., Idaho gained the most in population in 2020 (2%), followed by Arizona, Montana and South Carolina at 1.1%, Delaware at 1%, Nevada at 0.9% and Maine and Florida at 0.8%.