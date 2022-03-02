(The Center Square) – Creation of more than two dozen "above average wages" jobs are planned in DeSoto County, according to an economic development project referenced on the Facebook page of Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.
Noble Supply and Logistics is making a $4.41 million corporate investment that will lead to the creation of 25 jobs, the post said.
“We’re doing what it takes to grow our state’s economy and create stronger, more vibrant communities,” Reeves said in the post.
Noble, according to a release, is a global leader in supply chain management, logistics, mission support, and technology and e-commerce solutions for the military, federal, state and local governments. The company has operation centers, distributions centers, and consolidation points established to speed up delivery and enhance product availability for its customers.
The company will take over a 67,000 square-foot space in a 250,000 square-foot facility in Scannell Logistics Park on the outskirts of Olive Branch. The distribution hub will be the company’s largest warehouse operations site.
“Once again, Mississippi’s prime location and excellent transportation network win for the people of DeSoto County,” Reeves said. “Noble Supply and Logistics’ new Olive Branch operations, the company’s largest to date, will benefit the entire region as dozens of new jobs coming online will strengthen the local tax base and generate stronger, more vibrant communities in Northwest Mississippi.”
According to the release, the Mississippi Development Authority granted Noble certification to use the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program. The program designates businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state, or county, they operate in for participation in the program. The Tennessee Valley Authority is helping with the project.
The program, according to the Authority, provides a cash rebate to qualified employers for up to a decade. After the company successfully operates in the state for one year, the Authority will make rebate payments to the company provided all requirements are maintained. The reimbursement, legally, can’t be more than 4%.
The company began limited operations in Olive Branch in January, while supporting military installations in Europe and the U.S. Central Command. The company will continue to expand operations in Olive Branch as it brings more programs to the site.