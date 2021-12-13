(The Center Square) – Gov. Tate Reeves announced a new multi-million investment and the creation of 200 jobs in Hattiesburg.
The governor announced in a news release Jones is constructing a new $40 million headquarters in Hattiesburg that is designed to create more than 200 jobs.
It’s always great to be in Hattiesburg – especially when announcing a new $40 million corporate investment & the creation of over 200 well-paying jobs.Congrats to Jones for deciding to build your new HQ in Forrest County! It’s going to be a gamechanger! pic.twitter.com/siAKkslXYx— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) December 6, 2021
“Jones’ decision to invest $40 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hattiesburg is yet another major economic win for Mississippi and further proof our state’s economy is thriving,” Reeves said in a news release. “It’s clear – Mississippi has the capable workforce and business-friendly environment companies need to succeed. My administration will continue to be unwavering in its commitment to increasing jobs that offer above average wages. With this project, that’s exactly what’s happening.”
According to the release, Jones got its start as Jones Lumber Company more than 70 years ago in the southwestern reaches of the state. Today the company’s portfolio includes Big Black River, Cordaray Construction, FV Recycling, Jones Logistics, Jones Lumber, Jones Power, and more, all of which will be guided from the new 80,000-square-foot headquarters. The building will be constructed in midtown Hattiesburg, directly across from the University of Southern Mississippi.
“Our announcement today will have a generational impact on our company and Hattiesburg, Mississippi,” Jones CEO Jonathan Jones said in a statement. “Bringing our portfolio companies’ leadership teams together under one roof will create synergies, efficiencies and creative collaboration that will foster sustainable growth for Jones.”
The state’s Development Authority, according to the release, will be assisting Jones at the site with site development, infrastructure improvements and road improvements. The organization has also certified Jones for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is open to businesses creating new jobs with an annual salary surpassing the state or county average. Hattiesburg is also working with Jones and the state on the project.
“Jones, which started humbly in southwest Mississippi, is a shining example of a homegrown company that has continued to grow for decades, creating hundreds of jobs for the people of our great state. Our competitive advantages, strong workforce and can-do attitude foster innovation and long-term growth and success for companies like Jones, said Laura Hipp, MDA’s interim executive director, in the release. “MDA is proud to support the Jones team as it locates its new headquarters facility in Midtown Hattiesburg and brings so many good jobs to the Pine Belt Region.”
According to the release, Jones employs more than 410 people in the state and construction is planned to start in April. The company said it is expecting to fill new jobs by early 2024.