(The Center Square) – The mayor of Jackson is refuting an earlier report from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves that the city is backing out of an agreement to work with state and federal officials in selecting a new water operator at the city’s troubled water plant.
Chokwe Antar Lumumba, in a statement obtained Monday afternoon by The Center Square, said the city has “made no mention of ending” cooperation with the Unified Command Structure, and will “continue to work closely with the Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Mississippi Department of Health” to secure a new operator at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in the capital city.
“What the city will not do, is agree to a Request for Qualifications, without the entire Unified Command Structure, which includes the city, having had an opportunity to first contribute, revise, or approve the language,” the mayor said in the release. “The funds that will be used to hire any firm working at the water treatment facilities will come from the city and its citizens.”
Lumumba said the city, along with support from those invested in the repair and maintenance of the plant, will have the final say in the new operator.
“The third-party management company will be working for the city,” the mayor said. “It is only reasonable to expect the city to play a role in hiring that company. Instead of issuing erroneous new releases, we invite the governor to have an actual conversation with city leaders and our federal partners about the city's water treatment plants.
“We have been 'going it alone' after years of asking for state support. We appreciate state leadership finally stepping to the table and supporting the residents of Jackson. We look forward to productive conversations that lead to an actual agreement ... instead of a headline.”
Earlier Monday, Reeves issued a news release stating the city’s mayor was pulling out of the agreement.
The Republican governor said he was informed by Jackson city officials of the mayor’s plan that would functionally end the city’s cooperation to select a new water operator. The request the city work with state and federal water experts came down from President Joe Biden on multiple occasions.
On Aug. 30, Reeves, along with the state’s Department of Health, issued a state of emergency as a total, and near total, loss of water pressure to the city stemming from flooding that caused failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
Water pressure loss, according to previous reports by The Center Square, resulted in an inability to produce enough water pressure to flush toilets or fight fires, resulting in disaster condition and potentially extreme peril to the safety of residents and property.
According to Reeve’s statement, the EPA, under the direction of President Biden, had pressed Mississippi to begin the process of building a request for a water operator and lead the process of securing one.
Reeves said in the release the city, along with the EPA, and the state’s Department of Health had city officials review the technical aspects of the request to secure bids and select a new operator.
According to Reeves, Mississippi has spent millions of taxpayer dollars “to rescue the city from a crisis of incompetence.”
Reeves cautioned that city officials reject “every helping hand” and any “regulatory enforcement,” the city will “find themselves in an even worse situation.”
“There is very little trust amongst any outside observer that the Mayor putting his thumb more heavily on the scale to select a vendor will lead to a better outcome than experts from the Department of Health and Environmental Protection Agency having a seat at the table and ensuring that there are no games,” Reeves said. “He has proven time and time again that the benefit of the doubt cannot be given on contracts and water issues. I hope that he will reconsider this dangerous maneuver. The people of Jackson cannot afford another critical water failure due to a contract dispute akin to his garbage debacle.”