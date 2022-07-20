(The Center Square) – A Gulfport man has been elected to serve in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Democrat Jeffrey Hulum III won Tuesday night’s special election and will represent District 119. Hulum, according to WLOX, earned 844 more votes over Democrat Gary Fredericks.
The special election was held following the departure of Democratic Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes, who resigned to take a position with the Southern Poverty Law Center. Williams-Barnes resigned from the position in early May.
Hulum told WLOX following the election that the people have spoken and have elected him to be their voice in Jackson.
“We’ve got to work together because we have enough crime in our minority communities, we don’t want to perpetuate that by antagonizing the results of an election,” Hulum told the news outlet. “We want to work with everybody, because it takes all of us to move this city, district, and state forward.”