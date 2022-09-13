(The Center Square) – Mississippi is looking to a federal organization to help businesses in Jackson who were recently affected by water issues.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has requested assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses in Hinds County who have experienced financial losses following flooding of the Pearl River in August that resulted in a total loss, or near total loss, of water pressure during the emergency.
“Jackson businesses have been hit incredibly hard by the ongoing water crisis,” Reeves said in a release. “They have shown their resilience and their commitment to this city throughout the years, and my administration will continue to do everything it can to support them during this difficult time.”
In a letter penned to Ken R. Fleming, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Reeves requested the organization implement the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans for Hinds County for the water crisis that began on Aug. 30.
Reeves wrote, “The City of Jackson provides water to several communities within Hinds County, including all of the City of Jackson. For over a month, the City of Jackson was under a boil water notice because of turbidity issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant.”
The governor said that the “catastrophic failure” at the plant resulted in water pressure loss to the city and surrounding areas that put the health and safety of residents and businesses and putting them in peril.
Reeves said in the letter that he declared five businesses suffered economic injury as a result of the water loss, and restaurants, establishments, hotels, and other businesses were negatively impacted by the water loss as they were unable to serve patrons.