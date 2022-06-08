(The Center Square) – A pair of special runoff elections will be held in Mississippi for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo, in District 1, and Brian Flowers, in District 2, both advance to the June 28 runoff election. Their opponents have yet to be determined, but the next top vote-getter will advance; all results are unofficial.
Pallazzo earned 16,079 votes, claiming 31.6%. Mike Ezell, as of early Wednesday morning, tallied 12,808 votes for 25.2% of the vote, and Clay Wagner finished with 11,209 votes, good enough for 22%. Brice Wiggins earned 4,781 votes, and Carl Boyanton finished with 3,179 votes.
On the Democratic ticket, Johnny DuPree finished with 9,607 votes, accounting for 84.9% of the vote, to advance to November’s general election. David Sellers amassed 1,707 votes.
In District 2, Flowers will venture into June 28’s runoff election after accruing 4,980 votes, good enough for 43.1% of the vote. He will face either Ronald Eller, who claimed 3,758 votes, or Michael Carson, who amassed 2,464 votes. Stanford Johnson earned 349 votes.
On the Democratic ticket, incumbent Rep. Benny Thompson earned 42,384 votes, gaining 96.2% of the ballots cast, easily surpassing challenger Jerry Kerner’s 1,678 votes.
In District 1, Rep. Trent Kelly won the race by amassing 26,066 votes, which accounted for 89.7% of the vote. Challenger Mark Strauss picked up 3,007 votes.
On the Democratic side, Dianne Black received 7,468 votes, good enough for 79.5% of the vote. Challenger Hunter Avery earned 1,930 votes.
In District 3, Michael Cassidy, challenging incumbent Michael Guest, earned 21,312 votes, good enough for 47.8% of the vote. Guest, meanwhile, came in with 20,784 votes, claiming 46.6% of the vote. Thomas Griffin amassed 2,464 votes.
On the Democratic ticket, Shuwaski Young won an uncontested race.