(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo has been defeated by Mike Ezell, ending his chance of reelection this fall for Mississippi’s 4th District.
Ezell captured 53.6% of more than 57,000 votes in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff election. Earlier this month, Palazzo had captured 31.6% of the votes to Ezell’s 25.2%, with Clay Wagner a close third registering 22%; two other candidates had less than 5,000 votes each.
In District 3, incumbent Rep. Michael Guest earned 67.3% of the vote in the Republican primary runoff to easily defeat Michael Cassidy. Cassidy had captured 47.8% of the votes and Guest 46.6% earlier this month, with Thomas Griffin distant in third with fewer than 2,500 votes.
Each of the districts on Tuesday were reporting about 99% of the votes counted.
On Nov. 8, Ezell faces Democrat Johnny DuPree, and Guest will be challenged by Democrat Shuwaski Young.
The other U.S. House of Representatives races in the fall will pit incumbent Republican Rep. Trent Kelly against Democrat Dianne Black in District 1, and incumbent Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson against Republican Brian Flowers in District 2.