(The Center Square) – Tuesday’s primary election in Mississippi features four U.S. House incumbents looking to make the ballot in November.
A trio of Republicans and one Democrat face a host of challengers tomorrow in the Magnolia State. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Republican representatives Trent Kelly (District 1), Michael Guest (District 3), and Steven Palazzo (District 4) and Democratic candidate Rep. Bennie Thompson (District 2) are all looking to extend their stays in Washington, D.C.
In the event any candidate does not reach a majority vote in their race, the top two vote-getters will face off in a special runoff election set for June 28.
In District 4, Palazzo, who has served in the U.S. House since 2011, is facing off against challengers Carl Boyanton, Raymond Brooks, Mike Ezell, Kidron Petereson, Clay Wagner, and Brice Wiggins, according to BallotPedia.com. On the Democratic ticket, Johnny DuPree will face off against David Sellers.
Palazzo served in the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2006-11, served in the Marines, and is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War. Following his tenure in the war, he joined the Mississippi Army National Guard, a position he still holds.
In District 1, Kelly faces challenger Mark Strauss on the Republican ticket, while Democratic candidates Hunter Avery and Dianne Black vie for a spot on the general election ballot.
In District 2, Thompson faces challenger Jerry Kerner. On the Democratic ticket Michael Carson, Ronald Eller, Brian Flowers and Stanford Johnson vie for the right to face the Republican winner in November.
For District 3, incumbent Guest faces challengers Michael Cassidy and Thomas Griffin. Shuwaski Young is the lone Democratic candidate.