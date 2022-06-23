(The Center Square) – An expansion project is expected to bring new jobs to New Albany, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said.
The first-term Republican announced that Mississippi-based Dunn Utility Products is in the planning stages of a $23.3 million expansion project that is designed to create 30 new full-time jobs through the expansion of its operations.
“Another huge economic win for the Hospitality State,” Reeves said on his Facebook page. “Dunn Utility Products is investing over $23 million and creating 30 new jobs in New Albany. Mississippi is open for business!”
According to the release, the project, upon completion, at the Mississippi Shell Building will double its work force. The company constructs reinforced concrete pipe and precast concrete. The expansion is designed to encompass a 100,000 square-foot structure in Union County designed to contain two concrete pipe and wet cast concrete manufacturing plants.
The company, according to the release, is also utilizing a dirt pad it purchased for the site that could potentially create another 100,000 square feet of space. In addition, the building expansion projects could reach 400,000 square feet.
Dunn Utility Products, according to the release, will be constructing its new building near Interstate 22, just an hour from Memphis. The project is designed to address consumer demand in the Memphis, Birmingham, Alabama and Nashville, Tennessee areas.
According to the release, Dunn Utility Products will receive assistance from the Mississippi Development Authority for infrastructure improvements designed to support the project.