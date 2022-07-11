(The Center Square) – A Canadian company is making an investment into the future of Mississippi’s timber industry, Gov. Tate Reeves said.
The governor announced Southeastern Timber Products LLC and STP-Tolko Partnership are investing $150 million into the Ackerman plant as part of an expansion project that will more than double the company’s output. The project will be completed in early 2024.
The project, according to the release, will advance the company’s output from 120 million board feet to 250 million board feet when completed.
“This investment is tremendous news for Choctaw County and Mississippi,” Reeves said in the release. “It further expands the economic strength of this community and solidifies our state as a timber source for the world.”
According to the release, the project is a joint venture between the two companies.
Board chairman Pino Pucci and board member Tommy Stansell said the expansion “will serve our communities across North America and abroad.”
“The STP partnership is looking forward to this investment providing a long and prosperous future in Choctaw County and the state of Mississippi,” the pair said in a joint statement.
Billy Van Devender, chief executive officer of Claw Forestry, said the expansion “is a testament to the employees at STP-Tolko.”
“There have been significant incremental gains in our production and performance, which sets us up to make this additional investment into our mill and our state,” Van Devender said in the release. “The expansion will also create jobs and bring value to Mississippi timberland owners, many being family owned.”
The Ackerman plan produces lumber that is used for the treating, homebuilding, and repair and remodel sectors, according to the release.