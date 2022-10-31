(The Center Square) – A special session of the Mississippi Legislature has been called by Gov. Tate Reeves this week.
The Republican governor, taking to his official Facebook page, said the Legislature will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss what he calls the “biggest economic development project in Mississippi history” that is planned to come to the Golden Triangle.
“Mississippi’s economy is firing on all cylinders and this game-changing investment is bringing a thousand high-paying jobs to our state,” Reeves said in a release. “One of my top priorities will always be to raise the per capita wages of Mississippians. This historic economic development deal does exactly that and will have a remarkable impact on communities across Mississippi.”
The focus of the session, according to Reeves, will be a $2.5 billion capital investment in Mississippi that is anticipated to create 1,000 jobs paying an average salary of $93,000.
The deal, according to a release, features a flat-rolled aluminum production facility, biocarbon production facilities, and other industrial facilities. It will also encompass infrastructure improvements.
The investment, according to the release, is the largest in state history, nearly doubling the previous record.
Reeves said he expects the “full legislative bodies taking swift action of what could be a one-day session!”
The area encompasses the northern part of the state and includes Columbus, Starkville and West Point.